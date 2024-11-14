22-year-old man killed in Frisco Walmart shooting; suspect in custody

The Brief 22-year-old Ja'Karrion Craig was shot multiple times and killed in the parking lot of Walmart in Frisco Wednesday night. The suspected shooter drove off, but investigators found the suspect and he is in custody. The identity of the suspected shooter has not been released.



Frisco police have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting at a Walmart on Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred at the Walmart located at Eldorado Parkway and FM 423 in Frisco.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots just before 8:30 p.m., with the caller telling police that the suspected shooter drove away in a gray sedan.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Frisco Walmart shooting scene.

When police arrived, they found 22-year-old Ja’Karrion Craig in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and foot. Craig was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Detectives identified a suspect who has not yet been named. The Frisco SWAT team took the suspect into custody.

Police do not believe the incident is related to any other shootings, and authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Frisco Police Department at 972-292-6010. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting FRISCOPD to 847411.