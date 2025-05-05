Frisco voters reject $160M performing arts center bond

article

The Brief Frisco residents voted against a $160 million bond for a new performing arts center. Frisco residents also voted against using sales tax revenue for the project.



Frisco residents voted against a $160 million bond for a new performing arts center.

In addition to the bond, the city also asked voters to authorize the Frisco Economic Development Corporation to use sales tax revenue on the project. That proposition also failed.

The city has been working on plans for a performing arts center for several years, but past projects have all fallen through.

The $340-million project called for a 2,800-seat large hall for Broadway shows, concerts, and larger events, as well as a 300-400-seat community hall for local and regional performances.

An additional $100 million in funding would have come from a partnership with Prosper ISD.

Private and corporate donations would have also contributed to the funding of the center.

Propositions

City of Frisco Proposition A

The Frisco Economic Development Corporation is authorized to use proceeds of its sales and use tax, including all amounts previously authorized and collected, for projects related to the proposed center for the arts project, including but not limited to, land, buildings, equipment, facilities and improvements found by the Frisco Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors to be required or suitable for use for the proposed Center for the Arts Project in accordance with section 505.152 of the Texas Local Government Code.

FOR 40.59%

AGAINST 59.41%

City of Frisco Proposition B

The issuance of bonds in the maximum amount of $160,000,000 for a City-owned Center for the Arts Project, and levying taxes sufficient to pay the principal of and interest on the bonds.

FOR 33.34%

AGAINST 64.66%

City of Frisco Proposition C

Shall Section 3.02 (Limitations on Terms) of the Frisco Home Rule Charter be amended to state that no person shall serve as a Councilmember and Mayor (combined) for more than six consecutive elected terms rather than 18 consecutive years?

FOR 76%

AGAINST 24%

City of Frisco Proposition D

Shall Section 3.04 (Compensation) of the Frisco Home Rule Charter be amended to increase the amount of compensation for the Mayor and each Councilmember and to provide for annual adjustments based on the Consumer Price Index, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U)?

FOR 36%

AGAINST 64%

City of Frisco Proposition E

Shall Section 3.06 (Vacancies, Forfeiture and Filling of Vacancies) of the Frisco Home Rule Charter be amended to grant authority to the City Council to fill a vacated office on the City Council by appointment if the remainder of the unexpired term of the vacated office is 12 months or less, as permitted under Article XI, Section 11 of the Texas Constitution?

FOR 53%

AGAINST 47%

City of Frisco Proposition F

Shall Section 3.09 (Meetings of the City Council) of the Frisco Home Rule Charter be amended to grant authority for the City Council to hold only one regular monthly meeting in up to four months, rather than two months, out of the calendar year?

FOR 50.5%

AGAINST 49.5%

City of Frisco Proposition G

Shall Section 5.01 (City Elections) of the Frisco Home Rule Charter be amended to conform to state law the process for ordering a special election?

FOR 72%

AGAINST 28%

City of Frisco Proposition H

Shall Section 6.05 (Presentation of Petition to the City Council) of the Frisco Home Rule Charter be amended to clarify the scope of the City Secretary's review of petitions?

FOR 73%

AGAINST 27%

City of Frisco Proposition I

Shall Section 6.12 (General Power of Initiative and Referendum) of the Frisco Home Rule Charter be amended to remove from the scope of the powers of initiative and referendum ordinances or resolutions relating to the Comprehensive Plan, amendments of the Zoning Ordinance, use of the power of eminent domain or other ordinances or resolutions not subject to initiative or referendum as provided by state law, and reorganizing existing language relating thereto?

FOR 51.75%

AGAINST 48.25%

City of Frisco Proposition J

Shall Section 6.13 (Initiative) of the Frisco Home Rule Charter be amended to clarify the scope of the City Secretary's review of initiative petitions, clarify initiative petition requirements and remove the requirement for review by the City Attorney?

FOR 47.54%

AGAINST 52.46%

City of Frisco Proposition K

Shall Section 6.14 (Referendum) of the Frisco Home Rule Charter be amended to clarify the scope of the City Secretary's review of referendum petitions?

FOR 69.35%

AGAINST 30.65%

City of Frisco Proposition L

Shall Section 7.18 (Independent Audit) of the Frisco Home Rule Charter be amended to remove the requirement for publication of a summary of each independent audit in the City's official newspaper and instead require publication of the summary on the City website, or by such other means as may be allowed by state law?

FOR 59%

AGAINST 41%

City of Frisco Proposition M

Shall Section 14.08 (Conflict of Interest) of the Frisco Home Rule Charter be amended to clarify the standard for determining when a City officer or employee has a conflict of interest by referencing state law?

FOR 78%

AGAINST 22%

City of Frisco Proposition N

Shall Section 14.09 (No Officer to Accept Gifts, Etc.) of the Frisco Home Rule Charter be amended to conform to state law the prohibitions and requirements applicable to a City official's acceptance, agreement to accept or solicitation of gifts and other benefits and the disclosure thereof?

FOR 74%

AGAINST 26%