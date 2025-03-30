Frisco driver suffered medical emergency before crashing into 7 cars at The Star, police say

article

The Brief A driver crashed into 7 parked cars at The Star in Frisco on Friday. Police believe the driver suffered a medical episode before the crash. The driver was taken to the hospital. No one else was injured.



Frisco police believe the driver of a vehicle that crashed into seven parked vehicles at The Star on Friday night may have suffered a medical episode behind the wheel.

What we know:

Police say, shortly before 5 p.m., one moving vehicle struck seven unoccupied vehicles that were parked along the street in the area of Avenue of the Champions and Cowboys Way.

The driver was taken to the hospital with what police believe are non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was injured.

Investigators say they believe the driver suffered a medical emergency before the crash.

Police say there is nothing to suggest the crash was intentional and no charges are being filed.

(Photo: Megan Snyder)

What we don't know:

Police did not release any information about the kind of medical episode they believe the driver suffered.