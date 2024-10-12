Frisco suspect arrested after 12-hour standoff

article

Frisco police arrested a suspect after a nearly 12-hour standoff on Saturday morning.

Officers were called to Burgundy Drive around 8:45 on Friday night for a suspect that was possibly armed and said they intended to commit suicide. Two young children were also believed to be inside the home.

Frisco and McKinney SWAT were called to the scene.

After about seven hours of negotiations, the two children were removed from the home, according to Frisco Police.

The suspect was arrested at 8:15 a.m. on Saturday.