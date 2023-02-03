Frisco set to hear public input on Universal theme park plan

article

Frisco is set to hear from people Friday on a plan to build a Universal theme park in the city.

Two sessions are scheduled at the Collin College Frisco campus from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and then again from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

City officials and Universal Parks and Resorts representatives will be there to answer questions.

RELATED: New kid-friendly Universal theme park coming to Frisco

The city is excited about Universal’s plan to build a smaller park geared toward families with younger children. But some residents are worried about traffic and other possible side effects.

RELATED: Some Frisco residents voice concerns about Universal theme park in their city

People who would like to attend Friday’s meetings are encouraged to register in advance.

They can do so at https://www.friscotexas.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1863.