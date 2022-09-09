Frisco running community honors murdered Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher

People in North Texas participated in a nationwide tribute for Eliza Fletcher. She’s the mother and teacher who was killed after being abducted while on a run last week in Memphis.

Members of the running community had an emotional morning as they gathered at 4 a.m. Friday outside Cobb Middle School in Frisco.

Some fought to hold back tears. Others gave out hugs. All said they felt like they could relate to Fletcher in some way.

A week ago on Friday, Fletcher decided to lace up her shoes and go on for what would be her last run.

Memphis police said the young mother of two was abducted, assaulted, and eventually murdered near a university campus.

Recently, a judge revoked the bond for the man charged with her death.

Eliza Fletcher: Man charged with murdering Memphis jogger held without bond

Composite photo of murder suspect Cleotha Abston, left, and victim Eliza Fletcher, center and right. (Courtesy: Tennessee Department of Corrections and Memphis Police Department)

Fletcher’s death has been on the runners’ minds all week.

One North Texas mother who loves to run just like Fletcher said she has been thinking about her kids throughout this time.

"Just to go to bed at night, just to replay that moment over and over. And that’s the last time she saw them," said Breanna Potash.

The Frisco group ran about 4.9 miles around the area, completing the run Fletcher didn’t get to finish.

They also shared her story and talked about who she was – a wife, mother, daughter, and teacher – then held a moment of silence.

The runners said they plan to honor her legacy over and over again whenever they go on a run or walk.