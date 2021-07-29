Frisco RoughRiders hosting ‘Free Britney’ themed night Aug. 5

Minor league baseball teams are known for holding a variety of promotions at their games, and the Frisco Roughriders are honoring the Princess of Pop with a #FreeBritney night.

The Roughriders are hosting the Britney Spears-themed night on August 5.

Fans who are named Britney or who dress like Britney Spears will get free admission to the game.

The first 500 fans at Riders Field will get a #FreeBritney t-shirt.

The team will also have a petition where fans can sign to free Britney.

That night will also be part of Back to School Week, which will have giveaways for kids 12 and younger. There will also be drink specials for Thirsty Thursday.

