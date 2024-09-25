Frisco fire at Texas Pool Supply warehouse extinguished, shelter-in-place order lifted

The Brief The fire was at a pool supply warehouse northeast of Toyota Stadium in Frisco. People are urged to avoid the area, but they are no longer required to shelter in place because of the burning chemicals. Two firefighters who suffered smoke inhalation were taken to the hospital as a precaution.



Firefighters battled a large chemical fire at a pool supply warehouse in Frisco on Wednesday morning.

The three-alarm fire started around 7:45 a.m. at the Texas Pool Supply warehouse on John. W. Elliott Drive.

That area northeast of Toyota Stadium is filled with warehouses, including the Dude Perfect warehouse.

Videos captured by FOX 4 viewers show the flames shooting into the air.

Frisco officials originally ordered people in the area to shelter in place because of the chemicals that were burning – pool salt, chlorine tablets, and pool shock.

When chlorine burns, it can send up hazardous smoke. Inhaling it can cause reactions like a violent cough, nausea, vomiting, headaches, chest pains, and burning eyes.

But Frisco Fire Marshal Kelly Kistner said it was just a precaution.

"Early on with the large smoke plume, we had people who stated they were smelling things. So, in order to keep everybody safe, we wanted to make sure that we put that in place. That has since been lifted. The smoke, as you can see, is gone. There’s nothing airborne anymore, so that has been removed," he said.

Two firefighters who inhaled smoke were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

There were no other reports of injuries.

Kistner said the fire is now out, and investigators are working to determine the cause.

They're also working with city and environmental officials to ensure no additional safety concerns.

"They had it under control within about 20 minutes, and it took them about an hour and 45 minutes to finish putting the fire out. In addition to that, we have been with our partners in public works here within the city and stormwater, and we’ve been doing that to control and make sure the runoff is controlled," the fire marshal said. "At this point, we’re making sure we continue to work the hazardous materials piece of this with our resources. The city and TCEQ have let us know they do have a team en route as well to this location."

Some roads around the building remain closed because of the cleanup work.