Burglary suspect killed in shootout with Frisco police identified

The burglary suspect killed in a shootout with Frisco police over the weekend has been identified.

Investigators said 42-year-old Donavan Favors tried to break into an apartment on Saturday at the Legends of Legacy complex near Legacy Drive and Lakehill Boulevard.

Donavan Favors

A couple who had just received the keys to their new apartment said they had started unpacking and left to get a U-Haul truck to pick up a couch.

When they got back a few hours later, their garage door wouldn’t open and maintenance had to open it manually.

That’s when they saw a man sitting in a car in their garage.

They also noticed the door of their apartment had been pried open and several of their belongings including their electronics, college diplomas, and clothes were in the man’s trunk.

"I immediately walk up to the car window and knock on the window. ‘Hey, what are you doing in my garage, what are you doing in my garage?’ And he just rolled down his window and he started freaking out and really couldn’t get a word out," A.J. Steele told FOX 4.

The couple said the man darted into their apartment, so they called the police.

Frisco officers eventually found Favors in a neighborhood across the street.

They said he fired a gun at them. Police shot back, killing him.

No officers were injured.