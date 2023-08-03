Arkansas family still shaken after mistakenly being held at gunpoint by Frisco police

An Arkansas family who was held at gunpoint by Frisco Police say the officers used excessive force during the traffic stop that should have never happened in the first place.

Recently released body camera video showed some of what the Heard family experienced on the way to their son and nephew's basketball tournament.

"If you reach in that car, you may get shot," an officer can be heard saying in the video.

The incident is what police call a high-risk traffic stop, during which officers issue commands with their guns drawn.

The high-risk stops are used when officers may be encountering dangerous individuals.

On the morning of July 23, a Frisco police officer conducted a computer check of Demetria Heard's license plate as the family was leaving a hotel.

"That plate is not associated with your car whatsoever," an officer says.

With her car suspected of being stolen Heard then saw her 13-year-old son being treated like a criminal suspect.

"Why is my baby in cuffs? What are y'all doing?" Heard said.

It turned out to be a police mistake.

The reason the license plate was not associated with the Dodge Charger was because the officer entered AZ for Arizona, instead of AR for Arkansas, the state on the license plate.

Thursday morning, 10 days after the traffic stop, Myron and Demetria Heard spoke from their attorney's office in Little Rock.

"It was going to be brushed under the rug like so many other incidents." said Demetria.

Heard had already posted a widely-seen TikTok video on the incident days before police posted their video and a statement, in which the chief said "we made a mistake."

The Heards say they still have questions and believe they were the victims of racial profiling.

"What was the reason you even ran my tags to begin with? I think Chief Shilson said they have had a lot of stolen Chargers, what made you think I stole mine?" questioned Demetria.

During the interaction with police you can hear the officer's confusion as she listened to Demetria Heard explain that her vehicle and tags always belonged to her.

"Sounds like you need to have a conversation with Arizona," the officer can be heard saying.

Another officer on the scene was under the impression that the car was flagged as stolen.

"It came back to a black Dodge Charger in Arizona, a stolen black Dodge Charger. It came up stolen vehicle," the officer explained to the Heards.

But in reality, what did come up was inconclusive.

"Arkansas has said that tag is not associated with any vehicle," an officer is heard saying.

Frisco police say a sergeant who arrived later and realized the mistake told officers to stand down.

The police chief said he apologized to the Heards, but the couple say both boys are still shaken by what happened.

"We all make mistakes, but notice your mistake before they got several guns on my family," said Myron Heard.

A spokesperson for the Frisco Police Department told me the incident is still under review and any discipline related to the event has not been determined.

He said it is standard procedure to place all occupants in handcuffs during high-risk stops and that can include children.

He added there is no information to substantiate the claim of racial profiling.