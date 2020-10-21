Frisco police find missing 3-year-old drowning in pond

A 3-year-old child has died after being pulled from a pond in Frisco.

Frisco police say they responded Tuesday afternoon to Chenault Drive to a call about a missing child.

About 20 minutes later, the child was found in a pond near East Talon Drive and Spirit Falls Drive. Officers pulled the child out, and they were taken to the hospital.

The child was hospitalized overnight but later died Wednesday morning.

Police say no foul play is suspected, and no criminal charges are being filed at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Frisco police.