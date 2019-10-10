Frisco names three finalists for city’s police chief; Gives residents chance to meet candidates

Frisco has named three finalists for its vacant police chief position, and is giving the public a chance to meet them.

The three finalists are Stephen Max Geron, Major and Acting Deputy Chief with the Dallas Police Department; David Pughes, Executive Assistant Police Chief with the Dallas Police Department; and David Shilson, Deputy Chief with the Frisco Police Department.

The three finalists were narrowed down from 71 candidates.

The city is looking for a replacement for John W. Bruce, who left to become the new chief of police for the city of Richland, Washington back in June.

A “meet and greet” reception will be held on October 14, from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Frisco Police Department’s training room.

