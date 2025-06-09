Frisco mosque attack: Security guard ambushed by man with machete, police say

The Brief A security guard at the Islamic Center of Frisco was attacked and injured with a machete Saturday night. Malik Davis faces charges of aggravated assault and theft of a firearm. Police have stated there's no evidence to indicate the attack was a hate crime.



Frisco police have arrested a man who they say attacked a security guard with a machete at the Islamic Center of Frisco.

Frisco mosque attack

What we know:

Investigators say that the uniformed security guard was praying at the mosque on Frisco Street just before 11 p.m. on Saturday.

He was attacked from behind with a machete by a man police later identified as 26-year-old Malik Davis.

Malik Davis (Source: Collin County Jail)

911 callers were able to provide a description of the suspect. Officers were able to find Davis and detain him.

Police say that Davis was able to take the security guard's firearm, but got rid of it before being confronted by officers outside.

The guard suffered injuries to his head and hand. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Davis is charged with aggravated assault against a security officer and theft of a firearm. He was taken to the Collin County Jail where his bond was set at $60,000.

What we don't know:

Police do not know what led to the attack, but say there is nothing to indicate the attack was a hate crime. Davis had attended the mosque for the last several months.

The victim is not being identified.