Frisco Memorial High School hoax threat prompts lockdown

The Brief Frisco Memorial High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following a hoax threat involving claims of a gunman and a bomb. Police cleared the campus with bomb dogs and found no danger, leading officials to lift the lockdown and resume normal operations by 2 p.m. It's not yet clear if police have identified a suspect responsible for the threat.



A fake threat caused a lockdown at Memorial High School on Thursday afternoon, according to the Frisco Independent School District.

What we know:

Frisco police confirmed the campus was placed on lockdown around 12:30 p.m. out of an abundance of caution.

Frisco ISD said a school resource officer reportedly got a call from an unknown individual claiming they were outside with a gun and that a bomb was on campus. That officer immediately initiated emergency response procedures.

Officers with bomb dogs then searched the school and parking lot, but they did not find anything.

Police called the threat a hoax and said there was no danger to the public. The lockdown was lifted around 2 p.m.

What they're saying:

"Students and staff did an excellent job following safety protocols throughout the situation. Because the incident occurred during lunchtime, the campus also ensured that students who missed their lunch period had the opportunity to receive a meal as normal operations resumed," Frisco ISD said in a statement. "Frisco ISD appreciates the swift response and partnership of the Frisco Police Department in helping ensure the safety of students and staff."

What we don't know:

Police have not said whether they’ve identified a suspect connected to the hoax.