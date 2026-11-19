The Brief The Christmas tree lighting ceremony runs from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. All events are free to attend, but guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to stock the pantry at Frisco Family Services. Eastbound Main Street will close between Coleman Boulevard and First Street starting at 6 p.m. and will reopen by 8:30 p.m.



The City of Frisco is kicking off holiday festivities starting Thursday, Nov. 19, with a tree lighting ceremony and a free outdoor movie showing.

Holiday Events Downtown

What we know:

Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. at 4th Street Plaza, 8802 Fourth St., on the south side of Main Street in historic downtown.

The Christmas tree lighting ceremony runs from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and features a live reindeer photo opportunity alongside hot cocoa for attendees strolling through the Rail District.

Following the tree lighting, families can head over to Rollertown Beerworks at 6450 Main St. to watch a holiday movie.

A Rail District Boxcar shuttle will operate between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. to carry guests between 4th Street Plaza and Rollertown Beerworks.

All events are free to attend, but guests are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to stock the pantry at Frisco Family Services.

Dig deeper:

Eastbound Main Street will close between Coleman Boulevard and First Street starting at 6 p.m. and will reopen by 8:30 p.m. Westbound traffic on Main Street will not be affected, and detour signs will be posted.