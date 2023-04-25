Jewelry thieves taking necklaces off victims walking in Frisco, police say

Frisco police are trying to track down suspects that they say are stealing necklaces off of unsuspecting women.

Frisco PD says since the beginning of March there have been nine reports of thefts in which women have had their jewelry removed.

Investigators say the suspects have approached the victims while they are walking in open areas with visible jewelry.

Police say the suspects then strike up a conversation with the victim and offer them a hug. Then they take the necklace.

Frisco police say the thefts appear similar to a string of incidents in September and November of last year, but at this point are not connecting the two.

Those thefts targeted South Asian women in their 50s and 60s.

Police are asking the public to be vigilant of their surroundings, avoid wearing visible jewelry, be aware if approached by unknown people and to walk in groups when possible.