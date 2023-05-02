Frisco hosts free festival featuring ACM Award nominees

article

Country music stars will take over Frisco next week ahead of the Academy of Country Music Awards.

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will host the event at The Star in Frisco.

Leading up to the big night, there will be several events for fans.

The Star is hosting a two-day kickoff festival that starts next Tuesday. It will feature free concerts by some of the nominees, food trucks, and displays.

Fans can also snag merchandise from the Dolly All-Access pop-up store.

Other private parties and sold-out events will be held throughout Frisco during the week.

"It's going to be really an amazing night, especially seeing Dolly's finale for the show which is going to be the debut of her rock single from her rock album now that she's been inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame. So, it's going to be one of the biggest performances of her career," said Damon Whiteside, the Academy of Country Music CEO.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards show is on May 11.

MORE INFO: ACMCountryKickoff.com