Bullet that hit Frisco school was accidentally discharged, police say

The Brief Investigators determined the bullet that hit a Hosp Elementary School window last month was fired accidentally by a neighbor. She told police she thought someone was in her house and stumbled with the gun while searching the second floor. No students were hurt, and they were let out of school early.



The stray bullet that hit an elementary school in Frisco last month was fired accidentally by a neighbor who thought there was someone inside her house, police said.

Bullet Hits Hosp Elementary School

The backstory:

A bullet shattered a classroom window at Hosp Elementary School in Frisco on the morning of March 27.

Fortunately, no students or staff were hurt.

The campus was placed in a "secure" mode, meaning no one was allowed in or out of the building as a precaution.

Parents were then asked to pick their children up because of the police investigation.

Related article

Shooting Investigation

What we know:

Frisco police investigators determined that the bullet was fired by a woman who lives across the street from the school on Gentle Wind Lane.

She told police she thought someone was in her home. She grabbed a handgun to search the second floor of the house, stumbled, and inadvertently discharged the firearm.

The bullet went through the home’s external wall and hit the school.

What's next:

Police and the Denton County District Attorney’s Office do not believe the act was intentional or that any crime was committed. Therefore, no charges will be filed.

The investigation has been closed.