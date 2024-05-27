Frisco firefighters among those who lost homes in Celina tornado

article

The Frisco Firefighters Association says four of its firefighters and their families lost their homes in Saturday night's tornadoes.

"Before we made it to the pantry, stuff was coming through our attic and into the living room," recalled Frisco firefighter Bo Cross.

An EF-3 tornado hit Celina and parts of Collin County on Saturday night.

Multiple homes on Prairie Meadow Lane were destroyed, with some completely flattened.

Cross and a few other Frisco firefighters live on the street.

Despite having damage to his home, Cross' reaction was to go help others.



"Lt. Moore and Capt. Ward were in this rubble of this house pulling people out. People from across the street were calling my wife saying their parents were in the back trapped," remembered Cross.

Carolyn Suarez lives a mile away and hid in a closet with her husband.

Luckily, they had no major damage.

"What they sent out last night is they need 30 people to come help," said Suarez.

Monday morning, close to 200 volunteers showed up.

Others brought water and food to help those with the cleanup.

"We are in Celina. We are a small town and that’s what small towns do," said Suarez.

While the support is plentiful, in the immediate aftermath, the Frisco Fire Association is asking for support for months to come.

"These firefighters are going to need a little bit of help getting down the next couple months. We got a lot of support with manpower, but on down the road we are going to need help money wise to get these guys back in their homes," said Randy Allen with the Frisco Firefighters Association.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says more than 200 buildings were destroyed in Saturday night's tornadoes and 120 others were damaged.

