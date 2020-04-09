Frisco Fighters Bombshells perform for residents at senior care center

The Frisco Fighters Bombshells held a special Easter weekend performance for a group of seniors.

The indoor football league’s dance team performed outside the Victoria Gardens Senior Care Center in Frisco on Thursday. The residents got to watch from their windows.

The seniors have not been allowed to have visitors recently because of the coronavirus pandemic. So the Bombshells hoped to bring them some excitement.

Training for the performance helped the Bombshells shake off the pom-poms.

"We created a new routine specifically for this,” said Bombshells Coach Amir Salahu-Din. “We choreographed and rehearsed it totally online. This is the first time we are together to perform it. I’m excited because when you work with those limitations you never know what to expect."

It was the Bombshells' first performance. They will dance for fans during the Frisco Fighters indoor football games when the season is allowed to begin.