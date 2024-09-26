Man ran from Frisco traffic stop, hid in ceiling at nearby church, police say

article

Frisco police released more information about a man who ran from a traffic stop on Wednesday, leading to an hours-long effort to arrest him.

Police say Daniel Keith was wanted on an outstanding warrant for an offense involving family violence out of Montgomery County when he ran from the traffic stop.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, police saw a vehicle run a red light at the intersection of Preston Road and Stonebrook Parkway.

The driver of the vehicle pulled into a parking lot and gave officers what they later learned was a fake name and birthday.

Through an investigation, police were able to identify Keith and information from a call in the past said he was known to carry a weapon.

While the officer waited for backup, Keith got out of his car and ran across Preston, before running inside the First Frisco Global Methodist Church building.

The church's preschool was put on lockdown and secured. Once police knew Keith was in a building separate from the preschool, they began to evacuate the children.

When the children were out of the building police say they moved in and began to search for Keith. They eventually found the suspect hiding in the ceiling of the building, and he was taken into custody.

Keith was booked into the Frisco Detention Facility on the outstanding warrant from Montgomery County and charged with running a red light, having an expired registration, failure to identify as a fugitive and evading arrest on foot.