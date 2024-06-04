Plano man arrested on child porn, sexual assault of a child charges

article

A Plano man was arrested on child pornography and child sex assault charges in Frisco.

Frisco police say they’ve been investigating 51-year-old Christopher John Greene since September 2023.

Greene was arrested on April 17 on one count of sexual assault of a child and was later released on a $75,000 bond.

Police say Greene was arrested again last Thursday after police obtained a second warrant for possession of child pornography. He was released from jail after posting a $50,000 bond.

Based on the information obtained during the investigation, Frisco police detectives believe Greene may have been involved in additional crimes starting in the 1990s.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Frisco Police Department at (972) 292-6010.