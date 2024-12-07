Frisco Police: 3 found dead inside home

article

Frisco police are investigating after three people were found dead inside a home.

On Friday afternoon, police were called to a welfare concern in the 10200 block of Bancroft Lane, near Eldorado Parkway.

When officers arrived they found three people dead inside.

Police are giving limited information at this time, but say early information indicated that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The names of the deceased have not been announced.

Frisco police say more information will be released when appropriate.