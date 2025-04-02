Medal of Honor recipient becomes first resident at Tuskegee Airman Texas State Veterans Home

The Brief The first resident was welcomed to the Tuskegee Airman Texas State Veterans Home. Medal of Honor recipient Robert Emmett O'Malley moved in on Wednesday. More residents are expected to move in this week.



A Medal of Honor recipient received a special welcome as he moved into his new long-term care facility in Fort Worth.

Sergeant Robert Emmett O'Malley is the first resident at the new Tuskegee Airman Texas State Veterans Home.

Robert Emmett O'Malley

What Happened:

The 82-year-old Vietnam War veteran was escorted to the facility by deputies from the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. O'Malley was awarded the military's highest honor for his valiant service as a corporal during combat in 1965.

Prior to now, he was in a facility in Temple, Texas.

Today, Sergeant O'Malley was smiling and upbeat as the staff and some state workers recognized his journey and his service.

Starting tomorrow, several more veterans are expected to move in.

What they're saying:

"He’s able to move up here and be closer to us, so we can see him more often. So proud of this beautiful facility and everybody’s been wonderful, same thing with William R. Courtney in Temple where he was at. we’ve been waiting on this day and we’re super excited," said Shannon Dear, O'Malley's stepdaughter.

Medal of Honor

The backstory:

During the Vietnam War, O'Malley single-handedly took on a group of enemy forces in a trench after his battalion came under small arms fire. Despite being wounded, he managed to gain an upper-hand and provide suppressive fire, refusing to board an evacuation helicopter until each Marine in his unit, some suffering from injuries, was boarded ahead of him.

O'Malley received his Medal of Honor from President Lyndon B. Johnson on December 6, 1966.

In addition to the Medal of Honor he also received a Purple Heart, the Navy Unit Commendation, the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal with one bronze star and the Vietnam Service Medal.

Tuskegee Airmen Texas State Veterans Home

Dig deeper:

Eligible veterans with a 70% or higher service-connected disability may live at the home for free.

The home is located on Joe B. Rushing Road in Fort Worth.