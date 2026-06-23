Friends remember Azle woman killed by father in Father's Day shooting

The Brief The woman killed during a family altercation in Azle on Father's Day leaves behind a young son, her friend tells FOX 4. Charles Brooks allegedly shot Rebekah Brooks after she got into an argument with her mother. Police found Brooks performing CPR on his daughter when they arrived. The 61-year-old Brooks is being held on a $2 million bond at the Parker County Jail after being charged with first-degree felony murder.



We're learning more about the Father's Day shooting in Azle that left a woman dead and her father in jail.

What they're saying:

"She was such a happy person."

Brianna Tucker was a friend of 25-year-old Rebekah Brooks, the woman killed when her father allegedly shot her during an argument with her mother on Father's Day.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Rebekah Brooks (CTSY: Brianna Tucker)

Tucker and Brooks were often on set for photo shoots together, where their friendship blossomed.

"She was always very adamant about making people feel welcomed," Tucker told FOX 4's Peyton Yager.

Brianna Tucker

Parker County deputies say that they found a BMW parked at the family home where the shooting took place, with suspect Charles Brooks performing CPR on Rebekah.

"Once I heard how it happened, I mean, I was sick."

Rebekah Brooks leaves behind a young son. "I’m praying for her, her family, and her little boy," Tucker said.

Fatal intervention

Charles Brooks, 61 (Source: Parker County Jail)

The backstory:

Parker County sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call at the home on June 21 and found an adult female with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Deputies, along with fire and medical personnel, attempted lifesaving measures and CPR, but the victim died at the scene.

Investigators learned that a physical altercation had broken out between the victim and her mother inside the home, according to Sgt. Shane Cartwright, a public information officer for the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.

61-year-old Charles Brooks confessed to investigators that he retrieved a handgun, loaded it, and chambered a round before stepping in to separate the two women, Cartwright said. According to Brooks' account to police, the firearm discharged during the intervention, striking his daughter.

Brooks was charged with first-degree felony murder. His bond was set at $2 million by Parker County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Kelvin Miles.

What's next:

The Texas Rangers have fully taken over the investigation into the shooting, with interviews being conducted to determine what led to the altercation and Brooks using a firearm.