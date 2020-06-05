Friday declared ‘George Floyd Remembrance Day’ in Dallas

article

The city of Dallas is holding a remembrance ceremony for George Floyd Friday outside City Hall.

The event will be hosted by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, members of the Dallas City Council and United States Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson.

Mayor Johnson will issue a proclamation declaring Friday “George Floyd Remembrance Day” in the city of Dallas.

At 8:46 a.m. there will be an eight-minute and 46-second moment of silence to honor the memory of Floyd.