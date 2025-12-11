Free DART rides on New Year's Eve: What you need to know

article

The Brief DART will operate modified schedules for Christmas Day (Dec. 25) and New Year's Day (Jan. 1, 2026), with most services running on a Sunday or weekend schedule. Coors Light is sponsoring 10,500 free DART rides on New Year's Eve (Dec. 31) using the code COORSNYE25 on the GoPass app. DART will run regular weekday service on both Christmas Eve (Dec. 24) and New Year's Eve (Dec. 31).



Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will operate on a modified service schedule to accommodate the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holidays, the agency announced Thursday.

Free DART Rides

In a partnership aimed at promoting safe celebration, DART will also give away 10,500 free rides on New Year’s Eve. Riders can access the free service by using the code COORSNYE25 on the GoPass app. Download it on the Apple App Store or on the Google Play Store.

Holiday Travel Options

DART is also encouraging travelers to use its system for holiday airport transportation, noting that it offers more direct airport links than any other regional transit system in the U.S.

DFW Airport: Travelers can reach DFW Airport North via the Silver Line and TEXRail, and Terminals A and B via the Silver Line, TEXRail, and the Orange Line.

Love Field Airport: Access is available via the Love Link bus from the Inwood/Love Field Station on the Orange and Green lines.

A one-way ticket to either airport costs $3, which DART suggests offers significant savings compared to parking, gas, or rideshare expenses.

DART Holiday Schedule

DART holiday service hours will be as follows:

Service Schedule for Wednesday, December 24

There are no service changes on Christmas Eve, December 24.

All services run a regular weekday service.

Customer Relations and Support Centers and DARTmart will be open regular hours.

Service Schedule for Thursday, December 25

DART Buses: Operating on a Sunday schedule

DART Light Rail & Silver Line: Operating on a weekend schedule

TRE: No service.

DART GoLink: Operating on a normal weekday schedule

DART Paratransit: All subscription trips for DART Paratransit will be canceled except for those going to and from dialysis appointments on Thursday, December 25. Riders can still call in and book on-demand trips for this day as needed. Reservations will remain open on December 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Customers can also schedule, view, and cancel trips 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at DART.org/paratransit.

DART Customer Relations Center: Closed

DART Customer Support Center: Closed

DART Lost & Found: Closed

DARTmart: Closed

Service Schedule for Wednesday, December 31

There are no service changes on New Year's Eve, December 31.

All services run a regular weekday service.

Customer Relations and Support Centers and DARTmart will be open regular hours.

Service Schedule for Thursday, January 1, 2026

DART Buses: Operating on a Sunday schedule

DART Light Rail & Silver Line: Operating on a weekend schedule

TRE: No service.

DART GoLink: Operating on a normal weekday schedule

DART Paratransit: All subscription trips for DART Paratransit will be canceled except for those going to and from dialysis appointments on Wednesday, January 1. Riders can still call in and book demand trips for this day as needed. Reservations will remain open on January 1 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Customers can also schedule, view, and cancel trips 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at DART.org/paratransit.

DART Customer Relations Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DART Customer Support Center: Closed

DART Lost & Found: Closed

DARTmart: Closed