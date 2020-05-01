Free COVID-19 test site opens in Carrollton

article

Free drive-thru coronavirus testing opens Friday in the Dallas suburb of Carrollton.

The testing location will be in the parking lot of WMS Distribution at Trinity Mills and Old Denton roads. That’s the Walmart warehouse.

It will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For now, tests are limited to those showing symptoms or who are healthcare providers.

To find out if you are eligible and to schedule an appointment, visit doineedacovid19test.com.