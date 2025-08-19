Free class offers heat safety tips for workers

The Brief A new free class is being offered by ER doctors and nurses in North Texas to help outdoor workers prevent heat-related illness. The hour-long course covers crucial safety tips, including hydration, proper clothing, and the importance of taking breaks. The class is timely as outdoor workers face dangerous triple-digit temperatures.



A new class in North Texas was designed to help keep workers safe when they have to do their jobs outdoors.

What we know:

The free class is offered by ER doctors and nurses at Methodist Midlothian Medical Center.

It lasts about an hour as part of the hospital’s "Lunch and Learn" series, which has varying topics depending on the time of the year.

Currently, the class is geared toward preventing heat exhaustion and heat stroke, with tips such as drinking plenty of water, wearing sunscreen, wearing light-colored clothing, and taking breaks in the air conditioning whenever possible.

It’s especially important for outdoor workers who are now dealing with triple-digit temperatures.

What they're saying:

FOX 4 talked to a Midlothian public works crew that was out on Tuesday clearing a giant culvert located in a residential neighborhood. They started at 8 a.m. to take advantage of the slightly cooler, less humid temperatures. But hours later, they were still at it.

Some of the crew members said the class reinforced many of the heat safety tips people often take for granted.

"The amount of water your body needs sweating throughout the day. You get caught up in trying to get the job done," said Michael Redd, who works for the Midlothian Department of Public Works. "We've got multiple coolers, ice waters. Some we use to just wet ourselves down. Some is for drinking.

They also have electrolyte packets on hand too, as well as towels for cooling.

What you can do:

For more information about taking the class or scheduling it for a group, contact the Methodist Midlothian Medical Center communications team at 469-846-2071.