Fraudsters calling Dallas residents threatening to turn off their water

article

Dallas Water Utilities is warning its customers about a complex phone scheme threatening to turn off people's water if they do not pay up.

The city says people are receiving phone calls and text messages from Dallas Water Utilities actual phone number, 214-651-1441, and asked to make a payment either over the phone or through a text message link.

READ MORE: Scammers using Texas AG Ken Paxton's name, signature to steal information

Dallas Water Utilities says it does not call customers before service disconnections. Instead, they send the notice through the mail.

DWU also says it does not take payments over the phone with a live person.

The city is asking anyone who thinks they might have fallen victim to this scheme to send an email to forgery-dpd@dallascityhall.com.