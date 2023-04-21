Fourth suspect charged in McKinney murder

McKinney police have arrested a fourth suspect in connection to a murder earlier this month.

22-year-old Edgar Gomez turned himself in to McKinney Police on Thursday night. He has been charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old Tre Vian Myles-Moorehead.

Edgar Gomez (Source: Collin County Jail)

Myles-Moorehead was found on Erwin Street with multiple gun shot wounds on Sunday, April 16.

Police previously arrested 18-year-old Ivan Montes, 20-year-old Deionta Terry and a juvenile female and charged them each with murder.

McKinney Police says the surveillance video from a nearby business was used as evidence.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.