Opal Lee releasing new memoir ahead of Juneteenth holiday

The Brief Opal Lee, who led the charge in registering Juneteenth as a national holiday, is releasing a new memoir in June. The "Grandmother of Juneteenth" will discuss pivotal moments from her life as a teacher and activist. Lee, 99, has traveled less in recent years due to health issues but hopes to take part in the annual Legacy Walk on June 19th in Fort Worth.



A new book from the "Grandmother of Juneteenth" is coming out before this year's federal holiday.

What we know:

Opal Lee, who led the charge for making Juneteenth a federal holiday, has a new memoir releasing in June.

Titled A Committee of One: How Faith + Action = A PurposeFULL Life, it comes out on June 2 and will discuss the pivotal moments from her life as a teacher, an activist, and a humanitarian.

Juneteenth was made a federal holiday on June 17, 2021, two days before the holiday. The holiday commemorates the enforcement of the Emancipation Proclamation in Texas.

Lee will also be participating in the annual 2.5-mile Juneteenth walk in Fort Worth, though at 99, she will be riding along rather than walking herself.

Opal Lee

What they're saying:

"She’s one of those people who sees a need, and finds a way to meet it, and I’m just proud to continue that legacy."

Lee's granddaughter, Dione Sims, has been helping her grandmother with her endeavors for more than 10 years, is excited for the book's release.

Dione Sims

"This book should be on the New York Times bestseller list, and those of you out there listening should go and get it because it’s off the chain!" Sims told FOX 4's Dionne Anglin.

Despite making fewer appearances in recent years due to health reasons, Sims says her grandmother can't wait to take part in this year's Juneteenth walk.

"We are inviting everybody to come out and walk with her."

Opal Lee

Sims hopes that a Juneteenth walk is something every state in the U.S. has some day;walks are scheduled in Texas, California, Oregon, Illinois and Washington D.C.

"The goal is by 2030 to have all 50 states represented with a branded walk," Sims said.