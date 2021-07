article

The Fort Worth Zoo has welcomed two more baby giraffe.

It’s their third giraffe birth this summer.

The two took their first steps into the African Savanna habitat with the rest of the herd Friday morning.

The new male calf was born July 1 and the female calf was born July 11.

There are no names yet for either, but the zoo said "it’s sure to be the talk of Cowtown."