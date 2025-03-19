Fort Worth Zoo half-price day during spring break

The Brief Half-price admissions for Fort Worth Zoo bring crowds during spring break. Residents from across the DFW enjoy the time off visiting animals despite windy weather. A father continues family tradition by bringing his kids for a bonding experience at the zoo.



Fort Worth Zoo was filled with families on Wednesday as many students were celebrating their spring break. The zoo offers half-price admissions every Wednesday, but with school out of session, many families took the opportunity to see the native and exotic animals the attraction has to offer.

Half-price day during spring break

What they're saying:

Zoo-goers of all ages and from all over the DFW metroplex are rushing through the gates of the Fort Worth Zoo.

Dallas resident Keangela Stephenson traveled from Dallas for a fun way to get the kids outside the city limits.

"We live in Dallas, so we always do things in Dallas. This is something different for the kids to get outside the city limits," Stephenson said.

Ranging from cousins to friends to siblings to neighbors, they are all here during spring break as they delight in the sights and sounds of the many attractions featured at the Fort Worth Zoo.

A spring break tradition like no other.

Inviting for teens and toddlers as the Fort Worth residents say the windy weather is no match for the fun experience.

"The weather is a bit windy but still beautiful. I love that it’s sunny enough that when the wind is not blowing, it’s really nice outside," Fort Worth resident Elizabeth Norris said.

Ranging from pretty flamingos to funny primates, navigating the park is a bonding experience for everyone who witnesses attractions, such as the 2-year-old baby elephant.

"Nothing can replace it. My parents brought me when I was a kid, and I like to bring him as a kid. It’s a great bonding experience," said father Kolten Hathaway.