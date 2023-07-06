Fort Worth Zoo, Botanic Garden adjust hours because of the heat

With the summer heat really starting to bake, several Fort Worth attractions are adjusting their hours.

Starting on Monday, the Fort Worth Zoo will open an hour earlier at 9 a.m. It will close earlier at 4 p.m. each weekday.

The change will be in effect through August.

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden is also adjusting its hours for the summer.

Starting on Monday, the garden will be open at 7 a.m. for members and at 8 a.m. for the general public.

The garden is encouraging visitors to enjoy shaded and indoor areas as much as possible to beat the heat.

Related article

"We know that many people enjoy visiting the Botanic Garden and Zoo during the summer, but we also want to offer an opportunity for our visitors to beat the heat," said Zoo Executive Director Mike Fouraker. "By adjusting our hours, we hope guests will take advantage of the extra morning hour. Shaded pathways, ample seating, extra fans and misters exist throughout the Zoo to ensure that everyone has a positive experience. You can get a break from the heat by visiting one of our indoor, airconditioned spaces, like the Museum of Living Art."

Both attractions close at 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.