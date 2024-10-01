It’s a boy! Fort Worth Zoo welcomes first male mandrill in nearly 30 years

The Fort Worth Zoo is celebrating the birth of its first male mandrill in almost three decades.

Meet Jasper, a baby mandrill born on Sept. 13, 2024.

Mandrills are large, colorful monkeys known for their striking red and blue skin on their faces. They are the largest species of monkey and are often mistaken for bamboons due to their similar appearance and behavior. In the wild, mandrills live in large groups, which can have as many as 845 individuals.

Though mandrills are the biggest monkey species, Jasper weighed just 2 pounds at birth – roughly the size of a pineapple.

Courtesy of the Fort Worth Zoo

Jasper’s name continues a family tradition: He was named after the red gemstone, following in the footsteps of his mother, Scarlett, and his older sister, Ruby.

The zoo reports that Jasper and Scarlett have formed a strong bond, with the rest of the troop giving them space to spend time together. Even Ruby, who still remains close to her mother, has been protective of her baby brother, often standing guard over him.

Jasper and Ruby are rare additions to the Fort Worth Zoo, which has only seen two other mandrill births in its history – one in 1992 and another in 1995.

Mandrills are considered a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, facing threats from habitat destruction and unregulated hunting. Jasper’s birth marks a significant milestone for both the zoo and the global effort to conserve mandrills. The Fort Worth Zoo is part of a nationwide initiative to genetically diversify and protect the species for future generations.

Visitors can meet Jasper at the zoo’s World of Primates habitat, where he can often be seen snuggled up with his mom.