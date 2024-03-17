Shooting near Fort Worth's West 7th Entertainment District leaves man in critical condition
article
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting overnight Saturday that left a man in critical condition.
Detectives said an argument along Bledsoe and Currie streets, near the West 7th Entertainment District, ended in gunfire.
Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.
Featured
No arrests have been made.
Police are looking for the shooter.