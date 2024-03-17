Expand / Collapse search

Shooting near Fort Worth's West 7th Entertainment District leaves man in critical condition

By
Published 
Fort Worth
FOX 4
article

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting overnight Saturday that left a man in critical condition.

Detectives said an argument along Bledsoe and Currie streets, near the West 7th Entertainment District, ended in gunfire.

Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Featured

City of Fort Worth announces new safety improvements on West 7th after TCU student's murder
article

City of Fort Worth announces new safety improvements on West 7th after TCU student's murder

Due to increasing crime incidents, city leaders have adopted a new multi-faceted plan to address public safety for those who visit, work and live in the community just west of downtown.

No arrests have been made.

Police are looking for the shooter.