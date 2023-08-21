Fort Worth's Lancaster Avenue sees second major water main break in a week

Fort Worth crews are looking to fix the second water main break on Lancaster Avenue in the last week.

Crews were called to downtown Fort Worth after people reported seeing water on Lancaster Avenue near Summit Avenue.

SKY 4 spotted vehicles driving through water on the street.

On Thursday, a 30-inch water main broke in the same area, causing much more serious issues.

Fort Worth Water shared video of the street flooded as water gushed from the pipe.

Cook Children's Medical Center Child Study Center had to shut down while crews worked to fix the break.

City officials point to the heat as a factor but not the direct cause of the first break.

They said an increase in demand for water led to an increase in water pressure that made the pipe burst.

Fort Worth officials also said the ground is so dry that the pipes are constricting and shifting leading to more water main breaks than usual.

The city says that they usually deal with two water main breaks a day, but in the last month they have been seeing 4 breaks a day.