Fort Worth women accused in human smuggling case

Two Fort Worth women are facing human smuggling charges after state troopers found illegal immigrants in the trunk of their car.

Last week, troopers pulled Vanessa Guiterrez’s Ford Fusion over for a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 277 in Kinney County, which is near the border.

As the troopers searched Guiterrez’s car, they found two illegal immigrants hiding inside the trunk.

Both Guiterrez and her passenger, Crisol Bernice Reyes, were arrested for the smuggling of a person.

Reyes is also facing weapons charges because troopers found a firearm in the vehicle.

The two immigrants were referred to the U.S. Border Patrol.