Fort Worth unveils Phase 2 of convention center renovation

The Brief Phase 2 of the Fort Worth Convention Center transformation was unveiled Thursday, showing off a state-of-the-art building. The current building will be fully demolished in early 2027, while the final events at the old arena will take place in September 2026. The original building and its iconic dome opened in 1968 and has hosted thousands of events.



The Fort Worth Convention Center arena as we know it will be fully demolished in 2027 to make way for a new, more modern building.

An iconic structure no more

What we know:

In early 2027, the Fort Worth Convention Center arena and its iconic arena dome will be no more.

Mobilization for demolishing the building will begin in summer 2026, and the final events at the old arena will be hosted in September.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ New Fort Worth Convention Center rendering

Construction on the new 4-story convention center building is projected to be finished in early 2030. The new convention center will host more meeting spaces, a larger exhibition hall, and a new ballroom, according to a press release.

The city says the design of the new structure draws from existing Fort Worth architecture. The project will cost upwards of $600 million and cover a total of more than 250,000 square feet.

History in the making

The backstory:

The Fort Worth Convention Center & Arena was built in 1968 and has hosted thousands of major national and international events, including sports, concerts, political rallies, conventions and more.

FORT WORTH, TX - APRIL 20: A general view during the Division I Women's Gymnastics Championship held at the Fort Worth Convention Center Arena on April 20, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Timothy Nwachukwu/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Phase 1 of the renovation project included a southeast entrance, a coffee shop and other spaces.

Those renovations were completed in December 2025 and added 76,000 square feet to the center.

Fort Worth Convention Center expansion - Phase 1 complete

The spaces added during Phase 1 will be open during the construction of Phase 2.

Dig deeper:

In addition to a completely new building, the convention center's naming rights will be sold.

"Naming rights are part of the game even in convention center business, and we believe it can be a significant revenue stream to the building," Mike Crum, Fort Worth's director of public events, said.

He wouldn't reveal if there were already any interested parties.

What they're saying:

"The Phase 2 expansion positions Fort Worth to not only attract more conventions and meetings, but also to deepen engagement with downtown businesses and residents," said Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker. "As a key part of the transformation of the southeast quadrant of downtown, the new center will anchor a hub of economic growth and higher-education partnerships, and its beautiful design will showcase the Modern West brand that has helped make Fort Worth a stand-out destination among our peer cities."