Shooting at unauthorized block party in Fort Worth leaves one dead, police say

Fort Worth police said a man is dead after being shot at an unauthorized block party overnight Saturday.

It was just before 12:30 a.m. when police and MedStar were called to a home in the 3500 block of NW 27th Street on the city's northwest side.

Police said there was some sort of disturbance that ended in gunfire.

One person was shot. He died at a hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Police are looking for the shooter.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.