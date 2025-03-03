Downtown Fort Worth pipe replacement project to impact traffic for 2 years

The Brief The City of Fort Worth started a project to replace old pipes west of downtown. The project will take two years to complete. Several downtown streets will be impacted.



A construction project is underway west of downtown Fort Worth to replace a network of pipes that are among the city's oldest and largest.

The project to replace large cast-iron water mains started on Monday and will impact several major downtown streets over the next two years.

Some of the lines being replaced are approaching 100 years old.

Impacted areas

What we know:

Lane closures will impact motorists, with some businesses having temporarily altered access to their property as work crews move from one location to another.

The construction in the first several months will impact several downtown streets:

Florence Street between West Lancaster Avenue and West 13th Street.

West 13th Street between Florence and Henderson streets.

West Lancaster Avenue from Florence Street to Summit Avenue.

Collier Street between West Lancaster Avenue and Texas Street.

Why you should care:

In 2023, a 30-inch water main broke in Downtown Fort Worth, causing a flood of water.

The break impacted operations at Cook Children's Medical Center's Child Study Center.

The work for the next two years looks to avoid similar unexpected disruptions.

What they're saying:

"Most of this construction is taking place along routes that are businesses. There are a few apartments on the route as well, so there will be some impacts there," said Mary Gugliuzza with the Fort Worth Water Department. "It’s going to help us by improving the resiliency of the system."