Fort Worth police release video of officers shooting suspect who fired at officers

Fort Worth police released body camera video of an officer-involved shooting that injured an armed suspect.

On March 14, officers responded to a 911 call from a woman who said her husband was intoxicated, suicidal and was threatening her with a gun.

When officers arrived to the house on Wedgworth Road they spotted a man, later identified as 64-year-old Robert Ramos, sitting on the front porch with a handgun.

Police say they talked to the Ramos for 20 minutes, but the man refused to put the weapon down.

"The officer who was speaking with Mr. Ramos, he did a phenomenal job. He did everything he possibly could by deescalating," said Fort Worth police chief Neil Noakes on Thursday.

He eventually fired three shots toward officers. Three officers fired back at the suspect in response.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital. He remains in stable condition.

Video shows police recovering a gun from the area near Ramos.

He has been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant.