Dedication date set for LDS temple in Fort Worth

The Brief The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has set January 10, 2027, as the dedication date for its Fort Worth Texas Temple. A public open house at the temple will be held in November 2026 as the church gets ready to welcome its congregation. The Fort Worth Texas Temple will be the sixth dedicated temple in Texas, with four more temples either planned or currently under construction.



Fort Worth will open its first dedicated LDS temple in 2027.

Fort Worth Texas Temple

CTSY: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

What we know:

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced it will hold the dedication for its Fort Worth Texas Temple on January 10, 2027.

From November 5 to November 21, the church will hold an open house for the public to see the temple before its dedication.

The Jan. 10 dedication will be broadcast to all congregations in the temple's district.

Dig deeper:

The Fort Worth Texas Temple will be the sixth dedicated temple in Texas. Other temples in the state are located in Dallas, Houston, Lubbock, McAllen and San Antonio.

The church notes there are 400,000 members in Texas that meet in around 750 congregations.

What's next:

After the Fort Worth temple is dedicated, the LDS Church plans on opening four more temples throughout Texas.

Temples in Austin and Fairview are currently under construction, and temples in El Paso and Fort Bend have been announced.