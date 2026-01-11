Fort Worth SWAT takes suspect into custody after morning standoff

article

A SWAT standoff in South Fort Worth ended peacefully Sunday morning after a man barricaded himself inside a home following reports of gunfire, police said.

SWAT standoff in Fort Worth

What we know:

Officers initially responded to a shots-fired call just before 6 a.m. in the 1200 block of West Bewick Street. When they arrived, officers were able to pinpoint the suspect's location because he was still actively firing a weapon into the air, according to Fort Worth Police officials.

The unidentified suspect then ran inside a home and refused to come out, prompting officials to call for a SWAT team.

After several unsuccessful attempts to negotiate the suspect's surrender, SWAT officers entered the home and took the man into custody without further incident.

No injuries were reported, and police confirmed that no shots were fired at responding officers during the encounter.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation.

What we don't know:

The suspect's name has not been released by officials. It is unclear why the man was firing a weapon.