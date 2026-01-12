Fort Worth SWAT standoff ends in arrest after man fires shots into air: police

article

The Brief Fort Worth police responded to the 1200 block of West Bewick Street before 6 a.m. Sunday, where they found 25-year-old Dylan Killpack firing a gun into the air. Killpack barricaded himself inside a residence and refused to exit, leading to a hours-long standoff that required a SWAT team. SWAT officers eventually entered the home and arrested Killpack without further incident.



A 25-year-old man faces a felony charge after an early morning shooting led to a SWAT standoff in South Fort Worth on Sunday.

SWAT standoff in Fort Worth

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of gunfire shortly before 6 a.m. in the 1200 block of West Bewick Street. Upon arrival, police located the suspect, later identified as Dylan Killpack, who was actively firing a weapon into the air, according to Fort Worth police.

Killpack then retreated into a nearby residence and refused to exit, prompting a SWAT response. Following several failed negotiation attempts, SWAT officers entered the home and took Killpack into custody without further incident.

Police confirmed that no shots were fired at officers and no injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Killpack was transported to a local hospital for a medical evaluation. He has been charged with deadly conduct involving the discharge of a firearm. Investigators have not yet determined what prompted the initial shooting.