Fort Worth shooting: 1 dead, 3 injured near Stockyards

Image 1 of 6 ▼

Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured three others near the Stockyards early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in a parking lot near the intersection of NW 24th Street and Ellis Avenue.

Fort Worth police say a suspect shot into a crowd of people, hitting four people.

One person was killed and three others were taken to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

Police have not announced any arrests in connection to the shooting.

Fort Worth detectives are urging anyone with information to give them a call.