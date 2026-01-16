Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo: Check out what's going on this weekend

The Brief The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo begins this weekend. 1.2 million visitors are expected to attend this year. Events this weekend include the All-Western Parade in downtown Fort Worth and the quarter horse auction. The show and surrounding festivities will run from Jan. 16 to Feb. 7.



This weekend, Fort Worth begins its annual Stock Show & Rodeo. Check out some of the events happening this weekend below.

Big picture view:

The tradition and authenticity is undeniable. There’s massive appeal; more than 1.2 million visitors are expected throughout its 23-day run.

The stock show and rodeo is also an economic powerhouse, generating anywhere between $120 to $142 million for the local economy.

Not to mention the distinction it has as the oldest continuously running livestock show and rodeo. Since 1896, the stock show and rodeo has only been cancelled twice. The first time was during World War II, and the second a few years ago during the pandemic.

What they're saying:

"People come here for the tradition. They come here to celebrate the western way of life," says Matt Brockman, spokesman for the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. "But they also want to see something new, unique and so we always try to keep it fresh."

The famed All-Western Parade

This year's Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo will run from Jan. 16 to Feb. 7.

Events on the opening weekend include the All-Western Parade on Saturday.

The parade will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday morning. It will feature over 3,000 horses, 70 riding clubs from across the country, the TCU Horned Frog Marching Band and more.

Its two-mile route will begin near the Tarrant County Courthouse and travel past the Fort Worth Convention Center. Street closures will begin at 9 a.m. for parade preparations.

Fans are encouraged to line up early and watch the parade up close. Face painters and balloon artists will be near Sundance Square during the parade.

Quarter horse auction

The quarter horse auction will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 17.

FOX 4's Dionne Anglin caught up with the owner of one of the horses in the auction.

Local perspective:

Select sale quarter horse, three-year-old gelding L.J. is greeted by a welcoming committee. He’s registered, assigned a stall and a handler with concierge service. Well, sort of.

"It’s almost like checking into a hotel," Aaron Alaniz, L.J.’s owner, said. "They’ve been very welcoming, like you said, helped us in every way."

L.J.’s saddle and gear is unloaded, and they help him out of his coat. Bags of shavings are added to his stall make things soft and comfier.

L.J. is among 30 or so quarter horses heading to a prestigious auction, the stock show’s 69th annual select sale.

"He’s going to go to a new home after tomorrow," Alaniz continued. "My family and I, we raised quarter horses, and he was the one we chose for this sale this year."

"He’s bred to be a rope horse or performance horse. Reigning cows, horses, really a lot of different disciplines he’s capable of."

On Saturday, L.J. will be on display, admired, compared, and his bloodline evaluated, and ultimately, sold to the highest bidder. For now, he’s just a 3-year-old rolling around, having fun.

"He enjoys it, but as soon as we get finished, unloading the trailer, parking the trailer, will saddle him and kind of get him back into the routine."