Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo goes pink for breast cancer awareness

The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo is going pink.

Fans and contestants will be dressed in pink Tuesday to support breast cancer awareness.

Plus, half of all rodeo ticket and admission sales for the day will support Fort Worth’s Careity Foundation.

The nonprofit organization supports breast cancer patients during their treatment – from mammograms and surgery to massages and nutrition.

"We have our psychotherapist, our nurse navigators, our oncology massage therapists, our chaplain. We have everybody who stays with them through their entire journey," said Lyn Walsh, the co-founder of the Careity Foundation.

The foundation plans to provide pink bandanas to fans at Dickies Arena for Tuesday night’s rodeo performance.

