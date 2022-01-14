It's opening day for the 2022 Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

article

A longtime tradition in Fort Worth is back. The annual stock show and rodeo kicks off Friday with livestock, music and, of course, the rodeo.

The 23-day event is in-person at Dickies Arena and the Will Rogers Memorial Center.

This year, 25 rodeo performances are lined up and a purse of more than $1 million is being offered during the FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament.

The stock show also has other competitions showcasing high school mariachi teams from across the state, Escaramuza women’s drill teams, collegiate ranch horse teams and more.

Organizers have put some COVID-19 precautions in place like a ventilation system and hand sanitizer stations. There are no mask or vaccination restrictions.

The event runs through Feb. 5.

